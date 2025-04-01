Chilean President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about the Ashoka Chakra’s significance during his state visit to India.

During his state visit to India on April 1, 2025, Chilean President Gabriel Boric engaged in an interesting exchange with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the significance of the Ashoka Chakra on the Indian flag. The conversation took place at Hyderabad House in Delhi, where the two leaders were meeting for talks.

A video of the exchange, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Boric stopping near the Indian flag as he and Modi exit a doorway. Pointing to the Ashoka Chakra at the center of the flag, Boric asked Modi about its meaning. Modi responded by explaining the significance of the symbol, which is a navy blue wheel with 24 spokes. The Ashoka Chakra, which is adapted from the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, symbolizes progress, duty, and various other values that India holds dear.

Earlier in the day, President Boric paid a visit to Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, where he offered floral tributes to the leader of India’s independence movement. The Ministry of External Affairs shared this moment on social media, highlighting Boric’s homage to Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence. The gesture was a reminder of the enduring legacy of Gandhi’s ideals, which continue to inspire nations worldwide.

During his visit, Boric emphasized the importance of strengthening and diversifying the relationship between India and Chile. He referred to the visit as a “momentous occasion,” underscoring the shared opportunities for growth, particularly in sectors such as agribusiness, innovation, and the creative industries. Boric also expressed the need for more multilateral cooperation in today’s global context.

The visit, which will run until April 5, 2025, is aimed at deepening economic, political, and cultural ties between the two countries. President Boric’s meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar earlier in the day marked the beginning of the talks, with both sides expressing optimism about strengthening their longstanding cooperation.