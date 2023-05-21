Watch: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, 70, goes skydiving in Australia

Twitter screenshot: @TS_SinghDeo

TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Health Minister goes on an extraordinary adventure in Australia. 70-year-old TS Singh undertook an unprecedented and exhilarating skydiving journey in Australia. He took a break from his routine and showed off his daring side by enjoying the rush of freefall while soaring thousands of feet above the earth.

TS Singh Deo, aka the titular Maharaja of Surguja, shared the video on Twitter saying, “There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never! I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience.”

This exhilarating experience caught Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel’s eye as well. He said, “Waah Maharaja sahab! aapne toh kamaal kar diya! Hausle yun hi buland rahein. Shubhkaamnaayein.”

Singh Deo's skydiving adventure was accompanied by experienced instructors from a well-known skydiving facility in Australia, and it took place in a scenic setting known for its spectacular views and difficult jumps.

The 70-year-old minister got ready for the dive by donning a specialised jumpsuit, harnessing himself tightly to his instructor, and getting ready to leap. He leapt into the wide expanse of the Australian skies as the plane's door was opened.

Singh Deo smoothly soared through the air and floated gently in the direction of the landing area as the parachute opened. His safe and successful return to the ground was made possible by the instructor's professional guidance, which also ensured the end of the skydiving adventure.