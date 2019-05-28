Watch: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel makes controversial claim about Veer Savarkar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday claimed that Veer Savarkar was the first one to propose the two-nation theory that led to the formation of India and Pakistan, while Muhammad Ali Jinnah implemented it.

Speaking to reporters, Baghel said, "Savarkar had put forward the proposal of dividing the country into two parts on religious grounds and Jinnah had implemented it. This is a historical fact and no one can deny it."

Speaking further about the demand of a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Baghel said, "He had fought for the independence of the country and was put in Andaman and Nicobar jail. Not just once but he apologised repeatedly to Britishers and after coming out of jail he stayed away from the fight for the country's independence. He had thought of two countries, this is also historically true."

Baghel's remark comes a day ahead of the social reformer's birth anniversary.

Last year during the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remembered Savarkar and said it was the latter who boldly expostulated that whatever happened in 1857 was not a revolt but the First War of Independence.

In May 2018, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) had requested the Centre to replace the picture of Mahatma Gandhi from the Indian currency with the picture of Savarkar.