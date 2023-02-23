Search icon
Watch: Chaos in Amritsar as 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police

Supporters of Amritpal Singh gathered outside the Ajnala police station in Amritsar to protest and later broke through police barricades wielding swords and guns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Watch: Chaos in Amritsar as 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police | Photo: ANI

Punjab: Stunning images of ruckus emerged from Punjab’s Amritsar on Monday as supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh clashed with the police. They have gathered outside the Ajnala police station to protest the arrest of Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of Amritpal Singh. 

The protest grew into a clash as they broke through police barricades with swords and guns outside the police station in Amritsar. Video showed them breaking barriers as chaos took over the area. Watch:

 

 

Efforts to control the agitation is underway with heavy police force deployment in the area. ‘Waris Punjab De’, the ground led by Amritpal Singh, was founded by activist Deep Sidhu. He died in a road accident in February 2022.

