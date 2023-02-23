Watch: Chaos in Amritsar as 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police | Photo: ANI

Punjab: Stunning images of ruckus emerged from Punjab’s Amritsar on Monday as supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh clashed with the police. They have gathered outside the Ajnala police station to protest the arrest of Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of Amritpal Singh.

The protest grew into a clash as they broke through police barricades with swords and guns outside the police station in Amritsar. Video showed them breaking barriers as chaos took over the area. Watch:

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Efforts to control the agitation is underway with heavy police force deployment in the area. ‘Waris Punjab De’, the ground led by Amritpal Singh, was founded by activist Deep Sidhu. He died in a road accident in February 2022.

