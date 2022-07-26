Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

WATCH: Cars float away after massive downpour wreaks havoc in Jodhpur

A video of cars being swept away like twigs by heavy current of flowing water surfaced on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

WATCH: Cars float away after massive downpour wreaks havoc in Jodhpur
Photo: IANS

Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was inundated by heavy rainfall on Monday, causing the city’s normal life to come to a standstill. While traffic was disrupted, cars were seen floating away in heavy current from the rain water which has created a flood-like situation. 

A video of cars being swept away by heavy current of flowing water surfaced on social media. The 1 minute 5 second video shows two different cars floating away like twigs through streets. Here’s the video: 

 

 

Waterlogging caused disruption to residents in several areas with over 30 colonies reportedly flooded with water. Schools were closed after the torrential rainfall battered the city for five hours straight in the evening. 

District collector Himanshu Gupta ordered the closure of both government and private schools in light of the flood-like situation in the city. Railway tracks were also covered in floodwater leading to cancellation of two trains. The situation may further worsen in the city as similar heavy rains are forecasted to lash Jodhpur for next two days. 

READ | Delhi weather update: Will it rain in the capital today? Know IMD’s full weather forecast

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.