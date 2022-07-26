WATCH: Cars float away after massive downpour wreaks havoc in Jodhpur

Photo: IANS

Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was inundated by heavy rainfall on Monday, causing the city’s normal life to come to a standstill. While traffic was disrupted, cars were seen floating away in heavy current from the rain water which has created a flood-like situation.

A video of cars being swept away by heavy current of flowing water surfaced on social media. The 1 minute 5 second video shows two different cars floating away like twigs through streets. Here’s the video:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022

Waterlogging caused disruption to residents in several areas with over 30 colonies reportedly flooded with water. Schools were closed after the torrential rainfall battered the city for five hours straight in the evening.

District collector Himanshu Gupta ordered the closure of both government and private schools in light of the flood-like situation in the city. Railway tracks were also covered in floodwater leading to cancellation of two trains. The situation may further worsen in the city as similar heavy rains are forecasted to lash Jodhpur for next two days.

