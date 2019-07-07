Watch: Car washed away in overflowing water from flooded drain in Chhattisgarh

A man and his son were rescued by the locals after their car was washed away by flood waters near a drain on Kanya Parisar road in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.

The car was passing over the Kanya Parisar road when it got washed away by overflowing water in Ambikapur.

The man and his child were in the car, who were later rescued by the locals.

In a video which has gone viral, one can see that the car stuck due to overflowing water over a drain on Kanya Parisar road.

#WATCH A car was washed away in water overflowing from a flooded drain at Kanya Parisar road in Ambikapur, earlier today. A man and his son present in the car were rescued by locals. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/XNB6qKqXJO — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

It appears that the man is trying its best to get control of the car and escape from the situation but the water flow was too powerful that the car was circling around and ultimately thrashed away by the high-flow stream due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The flood waters had almost washed away the road too as it was hardly visible. The water flow was too powerful that even after the man pressed the full throttle, it couldn't get the grip and washed away by the flowing stream.

Fortunately, the locals present there helped them and saved their lives.

In another such incident, a car got stuck in water overflowing from Ghaggar river in Panchkula earlier today. The car was later recovered by locals.