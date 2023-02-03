Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Building collapses in J-K's Doda after developing cracks, Joshimath-like crisis feared

Numerous local residences have recently experienced structural cracking, prompting this new construction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Watch: Building collapses in J-K's Doda after developing cracks, Joshimath-like crisis feared
Photo: ANI

A large structure in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, that had been abandoned after flaws were discovered, collapsed on Friday. Numerous local residences have recently experienced structural cracking, prompting this new construction. Due to fractures in their houses, over 19 people were forced to leave their community in the Doda area of Jammu & Kashmir.

“A report was sent to Geological Survey of India, they will be arriving for further investigation. Most residents were from nearby villages. Temporary makeshift houses with basic amenities provided to affected residents,” Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Doda, said.
Located 35 kilometres south of Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway, in the hamlet of Thathri, the authorities have closed down a mosque and a religious school for females in Nai Basti.

A landslide on Thursday made the situation much worse, damaging 21 properties in the town. The damage to this building and others in the area had begun a few days earlier, when the first buildings began to show signs of cracking.

“We have shifted 19 affected families to a safer location after their houses were rendered unsafe. We are observing the situation and taking steps as per need to ensure their safety,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Thathri) Athar Amin Zargar told PTI.

The deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police, he added, had already visited the scene and offered the families of all possible assistance.

Also, READ: On Camera: Fierce fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai, firefighting op underway

Zargar, however, declined to draw parallels with the crisis at Joshimath, Uttarakhand, the entrance to well-known pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

“Comparing the situation in Nai Basti with the sinking town of Joshimath will be an exaggeration. We are faced with a problem of landslide and geologists from Chenab Valley power projects and National Highways Authority of India have already inspected the site,” Zargar said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.