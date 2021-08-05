Trending#

COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Raj Kundra

CBSE results

  1. Home
  2. India


Watch: Bridge collapses, washed away in seconds in flood-hit Madhya Pradesh

At least three bridges in MP were either completely washed away or significantly damaged amid massive flooding in the state.


Watch: Bridge collapse caught on camera amid alarming flood situation in Madhya Pradesh

Pic courtesy: Screengrab/ Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Chitresh Sehgal

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 5, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

After incessant rainfall, water bodies like rivers and drains in Madhya Pradesh have swelled to alarming levels.

Massive damage occurred in the Datia district where at least three bridges which connect it to the city of Gwalior caved completely or partially due too heavy current of water coming from Manikheda dam.

A stunning video that emerged from the region showed a bridge over the Sindh River near Ratangarh break down and washed away by the immense current.

Here's another video:

Rescue operations have been underway in the state since Monday. Evacuations took place in villages inundated by the flooded Parvati River in Shivpuri district and Sheopur districts. At least two people were confirmed dead by the police.