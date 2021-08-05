Watch: Bridge collapses, washed away in seconds in flood-hit Madhya Pradesh

After incessant rainfall, water bodies like rivers and drains in Madhya Pradesh have swelled to alarming levels.

Massive damage occurred in the Datia district where at least three bridges which connect it to the city of Gwalior caved completely or partially due too heavy current of water coming from Manikheda dam.

A stunning video that emerged from the region showed a bridge over the Sindh River near Ratangarh break down and washed away by the immense current.

Ratangarh Bridge collapse Due to heavy rainfall. Pray for everyone's safe.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/9Qok3tjdpN — Nikhil Bijrothiya (@NikhilBijrothi1) August 4, 2021

Here's another video:

#Datia (MP) ratangarh Bridge collapse due to heavy rainfall Pray for everyone' s safety pic.twitter.com/qF9cgHSFjk — Nishi Sihare (@NishiSihare) August 3, 2021

Rescue operations have been underway in the state since Monday. Evacuations took place in villages inundated by the flooded Parvati River in Shivpuri district and Sheopur districts. At least two people were confirmed dead by the police.