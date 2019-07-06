Watch: Brave cops save life of senior citizen who attempted suicide at Mumbai Central railway station

In a daring attempt, a Mumbai Security Force (MSF) staff saved man's life who attempted to commit suicide at Mumbai railway station. Making a prompt and daring action, the MSF staff deployed with RPF saved the life of a senior citizen attempted a suicide Mumbai Central local station by lying down on the railway track.

A senior citizen aged 64 years tried to commit suicide by lying down in front of running train at 19.08 hrs in Mumbai Central local station. On seeing this, MSF staff Manoj and Ashok acted promptly and pulled the senior citizen away from railway track.

The prompt and courageous act of MSF staff saved a precious life. Son of the senior citizen was called to RPF Post and his father was handed over to him. Family members conveyed hearty thanks for the life saving good work.

In a video which has gone viral, it can be seen how the senior citizen got down from the railway platform and lie down on the track on seeing a train coming from the other end to commit suicide. At first, it appears that the man just wanted to just cross the track.

Watch: MSF staff employed with RPF save life of senior citizen who attempted suicide at Mumbai Central local station pic.twitter.com/Yp8LqEqoc2 — DNA (@dna) July 6, 2019

However, he suddenly stops on the track and lies down on the track. Commuters present on the station quickly notices this and realises that the man was attempting suicide while a local train was coming from the other end.

People present on the platform shout and wave hands, giving a signal to the train driver to stop the train when suddenly two MSF staff jumps on the track and pulls the man from the track.

In the meantime, the train had also stopped while the man was later handed over to his son after the concerned authorities called his family and informed about the incident.