Watch: Brave cop saves two kids on his shoulders in flood-waters in Gujarat's Morbi

Performing his duty daringly in flood-hit Gujarat, a state police constable Pruthviraj Jadeja carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood-waters to safety.

The police constable saved the lives of two children in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district when he carried the two kids on his shoulders and took them to a safer place.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral, the constable can be seen carrying the two children on his shoulders and walking in flood-waters.

Gujarat is one of the most worst-affected flood-hit states which is witnessing nature's fury.

As heavy rainfall continues in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that isolated places over Saurashtra, Kutch are likely to receive severe spells of rainfall.

The department also stated that Uttarakhand, Gujarat region, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand. Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are likely to prevail over the southwest, central and northeast Arabian Sea and along and off," the organisation added.

Incessant heavy rains across Gujarat forced the administration to evacuate over 10,000 people in the state, even as 19 people were reported killed in various rain-related incidents.

Of the total deaths, eight were killed after a compound wall collapsed on labourers in Morbi town, while a family of four, including two children, perished in Ahmedabad in a similar incident.

With the rain continuing, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting to monitor relief and rescue operations. Eighteen teams of National Disaster Response Force and 11 teams of SDRF have been pressed into service. Help from the Army and Air Force is being also being sought to airlift people.

Rajkot, Jamnagar, Morbi and Bhavnagar and Surendranagar in Saurashtra have been the most affected due to rains.