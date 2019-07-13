Trending#

World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh

Virat Kohli

Narendra Modi

Rohit Sharma

  1. Home
  2. India


Watch: BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'

BJP MPs began cleaning Parliament premises as a mark of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi


Photo: ANI

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 02:16 PM IST

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Hema Malini, a BJP MP from Mathura took part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in  Parliament premises. 

BJP MPs began cleaning Parliament premises as a mark of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 

BJP MP Hema Malini: It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.

In the 2019 Union Budget, the government had promised to open 'Gandhipedia'- a central place of information where the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi. It will accessible to all and will educate and sensitise the youngster about Gandhi. 

On October 2, 2019, the Narendra Modi government, as a mark of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, has decided to organise various events across globe such as global cycling event, a vegetarian food festival, a compilation of writing and poems about Gandhiji, etc.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched on October 2, 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox