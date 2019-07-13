Watch: BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Hema Malini, a BJP MP from Mathura took part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises.

BJP MPs began cleaning Parliament premises as a mark of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP MP Hema Malini: It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.

In the 2019 Union Budget, the government had promised to open 'Gandhipedia'- a central place of information where the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi. It will accessible to all and will educate and sensitise the youngster about Gandhi.

On October 2, 2019, the Narendra Modi government, as a mark of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, has decided to organise various events across globe such as global cycling event, a vegetarian food festival, a compilation of writing and poems about Gandhiji, etc.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched on October 2, 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.