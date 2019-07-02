Watch: BJP corporator dumps sludge in House protesting against municipal corporation in Chhattisgarh

Protesting against Jharkhand Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, BJP municipal corporator in Raipur, Manoj Prajapati dumped a plastic bag full of sludge on the floor of the House.

Alleging that the corporation is not working efficiently in the area, Manoj Prajapati displayed his protest in a different way and dumped sludge on the floor.

According to reports, it seems that Prajapati had come prepared to protest against the municipal corporation since he had got the plastic bag full of sludge along with him.

In the video which has now gone viral on social media, BJP municipal corporator in Raipur, Manoj Prajapati can be seen arguing and protesting against the municipal corporation. The corporator can be seen carrying a plastic bag containing sludge. As other corporators keep on shouting in the House, he suddenly empties the plastic bag containing sludge and dumps it on the floor.

#WATCH Raipur: BJP Corporator, Manoj Prajapati, dumps sludge in the House as a mark of protest against Municipal Corporation, alleging that the Corporation is not working efficiently in his area. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/vlGVGLEq5V — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

So far, he has not made any comment over his conduct, nighter any leader of the ruling party has spoken on the matter.