Watch: Bihar MLA travels in undergarments in Rajdhani Express, here's why

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal alias Narendra Kumar Neeraj has revealed why he was spotted in the First AC compartment of the Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna to New Delhi without his outer clothes.

An arguement had ensued after some co-passengers reportedly objected to the MLA’s attire. Some passengers have reportedly claimed the politician abused them when the raised an objection. It has been alleged that he tried to beat some co-passengers and threatened to shoot them.

The ruckus was resolved by the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE), who then reportedly shifted the MLA to another compartment of the express train.

As per Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, “Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. The police and the ticket examiner persuaded both parties.”

Now, MLA Mandal has revealed the reason why he was travelling in his undergarments. The politician told ANI that an upset stomach was to blame for him travelling in his underclothes.

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq September 3, 2021

MLA Mandal said that he hurriedly removed his outer clothes as soon as he boarded the train because he was in a rush to visit the toilet. He also said that the towel was on his should instead of being tied around the waste as he did not have time to wrap around the piece of clothing.

The MLA also insists that the co-passenger in question had overreacted. He reportedly said, “On the way, I was accosted by this self-righteous man. I shoved him away and after relieving myself I confronted him. I admonished him saying he should have looked at my age. I am 60. He spoke of female passengers feeling uncomfortable though no woman or girl was inside the compartment.”