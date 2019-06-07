Watch: Bihar BJP minister's brother assaults chemist for 'not standing up'

BJP leader's brother Pinu had allegedly assaulted the chemist for not standing up to show him respect. The incident which took place on June 3 was caught on CCTV camera.

In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, brother of BJP National vice president and former Bihar minister Renu Devi's, Pinu was seen assaulting a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah, Bihar.

BJP leader's brother Pinu had allegedly assaulted the chemist for not standing up to show him respect. The incident which took place on June 3 was caught on CCTV camera.

Speaking on the matter, Bettiah Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said that a case has been registered.

The police official further said that the victim's family has been provided with police security and they have also seized a 4-wheeler that was used to abduct the victim and take him to some other place.

According to the CCTV footage, the chemist was sitting at his place and did not get up when Pinu was asking him too in order to welcome him. This irked the BJP leader's relative who went up to him and started beating him up. The accused later took him to some other place in a four-wheeler.

However, speaking on the matter, Renu Devi said that she had no relation with Pinu.

"I never encourage wrong behaviour. I’ve no relation with Pinu, with that house, since many years. We’re not on talking terms. Still, I’m being dragged. If anyone commits a mistake, he/she should be punished, even if it’s me,” she told ANI.