WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

Delhi News: A high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, with the powerful explosion leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes. Several people are feared injured, officials said. One person has died, police said. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area. "The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service. 

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion. Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. WATCH below:

