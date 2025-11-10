WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH
Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead
Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links
Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more
23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened
INDIA
Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.
Delhi News: A high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, with the powerful explosion leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes. Several people are feared injured, officials said. One person has died, police said. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.
The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area. "The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.
Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion. Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. WATCH below: