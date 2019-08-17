Watch: Bhutanese school children, locals welcome PM Modi at Paro

Hundreds of school children, waving the Indian and Bhutanese flags, lined the streets to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived here on a two-day bilateral visit on Saturday.

Both countries are expected to sign 10 MoUs, in fields like education amongst others during the ongoing visit.

The visit exemplifies the importance India attaches to its neighbourhood first policy.

The children in their traditional Bhutanese dress stood in rows along the streets as Modi made his way from Paro to Thimphu in the motorcade.

A similar welcome was accorded to the Prime Minister when he had visited the Himalayan nation in 2014 after assuming office for the first term.

In his current visit, Modi has a chain of engagements lined up in Thimphu, including meeting his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and the King of Bhutan, or the 'Druk Gyalpo', Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including the inauguration of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.