Watch: Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway flooded after rains, video goes viral

The stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Ramanagara was waterlogged after moderate rains and this created a lot of trouble for the commuters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which was recently inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, faced waterlogging in some parts after several parts of the city receiving rainfall today (March 18). The visuals of the flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway went viral on the social media with netizens raising questions over the quality of 119 kilometers expressway.

It may be recalled that in September too the highway was flooded when Bengaluru witnessed heavy flooding after incessant rainfall. The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was under construction at that time. Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Departement has predicted that Bengaluru and other few parts of Karnataka would receive heavy rainfall for next two days.

PM Modi had inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12 when he went to address a rally at Mandya. While inaugurating the expressway, PM Modi had called it a ‘gift’ to the people of Karnataka. The expressway would reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes from the current time of three hours. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges.

