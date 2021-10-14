WATCH: Bengaluru building razed after it tilts due to heavy rains

The heavy rains in Bengaluru have caused a lot of devastations and inconvenience to the general public in the past few days. Due to the current weather conditions of the city in Karnataka, several buildings and structures have suffered, with foundations getting weak and unsafe.

In yet another incident, a building in Bengaluru had to be demolished as it had tilted amid the heavy rains. The foundation of the building had collapsed, leaving the building swaying amid the heavy rainfall, which raised safety issues for the residents of the building and nearby complexes.

The building was located in the Mahalakshmi Layout limits and was four floors high. The building was demolished by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities on Wednesday as the foundation of the building had collapsed, leaving it tilted due to the heavy rains.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished building in Vrushabhavathi ward near Shankar Nag bus stand in Bengaluru, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bTk8dRKuli — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said, “All the people who lived in those houses and those who lived in the surroundings were shifted elsewhere. Accommodation and food arrangements were made for such families.” This is the fourth incident of a building collapsing in Bengaluru in the past two weeks, as per reports.

The reason for this incident was the poor foundational structure of the building, which got further destroyed due to the heavy rains, as per the authorities. The residents of the building were evacuated safely before the demolition, and there were no casualties or injuries.

This building was one of the 26 structures which were identified as vulnerable by the authorities. A notice was sent to the residents, following which two of the six families evacuated the premises. The rest of the families were evacuated on late Tuesday night, just hours before the building was demolished.

Reports have stated that an FIR will be listed against the owner and contractor of the building, as authorities are conducting a search for them. Last week, a building in the Kasturi Nagar area had collapsed, just a day after a building collapsed in Belagavi, killing seven people.