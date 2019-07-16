Watch: Bengal Police disperses BJP supporters who were reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Howrah

On Tuesday, several BJP workers were dispersed while they chanted the Hanuman Chalisa.

The workers were blocking a road without permission and the police tried to disperse the crowd which caused a ruckus between BJP workers and members of the police.

The incident occurred in Howrah’s Dobson Road. BJP leader Ishrat Jahan, who had led the fight against triple talaq, was also present at the event.

Banerjee has been in the news for getting angry with chants of Jai Shri Ram and BJP will likely use this as another flashpoint to target the state government.

Recently, BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed hat 107 MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will be joining the party. Roy on Saturday said that they have a list prepared and are in contact with the MLAs.

"107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us," said Mukul Roy.

After 2019 Lok Sabha results, BJP won big in Mamata's Bengal, grabbing 18 Parliamentary seats and reducing TMC's tally. Ever since the election results, the erosion of workers from BJP's rival parties including Congress, CPM and TMC have been a continuous development and if more MLAs join will the BJP, then it is going to be a major setback for Mamata Banerjee.

To take on the BJP juggernaut, Banerjee had called in political strategist Prashant Kishor which has seen the West Bengal CM hand out corporate-style commandments