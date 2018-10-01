Watch: Bengal BJP woman worker attacked, Dilip Ghosh says law and order has broken down

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday condemned the assault of a woman party worker in North 24 Parganas district allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress activists during the September 26 shutdown called by the saffron party.

A video of 48-year-old BJP worker Nilima Dey Sarkar being kicked and beaten has gone viral on social media. "We have been saying this daily that the law and order situation in the state has completely broken down. The police is sitting idle and is not keen on taking action as the goons are from the TMC. From the visuals you can understand the condition of women in the state," Ghosh said. Sarkar told reporters that she was assaulted twice by TMC workers at Barasat rail crossing, which is around 25 km from Kolkata.

This is the same lady Nilima De Sarkar who was "kicked" by tmc leader Arshadujjaman. Look how his accomplice Qutubuddin is thrashing her openly when she is relaying the incident to media ! @BJP4Bengal @me_locket @VijayaRahatkar @MrsGandhi pic.twitter.com/swr35EOVK9 September 30, 2018

"I along with some of other BJP activists were on the road with party flags. All of a sudden some of the TMC workers along with some goons started abusing us. When we protested they started beating us. I was kicked and punched by them," she alleged. "While returning from police station after lodging a complaint, I was again attacked by the goons. The police is yet to arrest the culprits. I have decided to move court against the incident seeking justice," she said.

When contacted, TMC North 24 Parganas district president and minister Jyotipriyo Mullick declined to comment on the matter saying he is not "aware of any such incident"."But I will still enquire about the incident and then only I can comment on it," he said. The bandh was called by the BJP to protest the killing of two students in a clash at Islampur area of North Dinajpur district.