Lalu Yadav mocks PM Modi with a "weather of lies" remark in Bihar, as political attacks intensify ahead of the upcoming state elections.

As Bihar prepares for Assembly elections later this year, political tensions are rising, and war of words has begun. On Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a humorous dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting the state. Using weather as a metaphor, Lalu said that Bihar was witnessing a "heavy rain of lies" and a "hailstorm of false promises". Lalu Yadav posted his remarks on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Weather warning in the interest of Bihar. Today, there is a heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions in Bihar. Hailstones of false and tempting promises are also falling along with thunder. Be careful.”

He also shared an AI-generated video to underline his criticism of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The video shows an elderly man sitting under an umbrella in a rural setting, symbolising the common man seeking shelter from a flood of promises. It later shows a young man standing in the storm of false hopes, and ends with animated figures of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar dancing under a broken bridge, meant to represent corruption and poor infrastructure under their rule.

PM Modi, on the other hand, addressed a large rally in Siwan, where he launched and dedicated development projects worth ₹10,000 crore. He took aim at the RJD and Congress, calling them symbols of dynastic politics. Modi accused them of focusing only on their own families, while claiming that his government works for inclusive development. This marks the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Bihar in five months, showing the importance of the state in the upcoming polls.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu’s son and the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, also responded to the PM’s statements. He accused Modi of delivering a "cliched speech" by reading from a teleprompter and added, "Jumlon ka saaya hai, dekho phir wohi aaya hai", which roughly translates to "A shadow of empty promises—look, he’s back again."

Tejashwi further mocked the NDA by calling it the “National Damad Alliance”, and accused Nitish Kumar of ignoring real issues faced by people while attending the Prime Minister’s rally. He added that the RJD has a clear plan and vision for the development of Bihar.

With 243 Assembly seats, Bihar is expected to go to the polls in October or November 2025, and the political drama is already heating up.