Watch: Another stone pelting incident caught at Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express train

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday night, and the train's window glass was damaged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

In the late hours of Saturday in West Bengal's Farakka area, stones were thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train. The incident occurred just a month after some miscreants threw stones at the same train.

This is the second time in more than a month that a Vande Bharat train has been attacked with stones. The high-speed train's windows were damaged when it was attacked on Saturday night.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated.” says Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway. 

(Also Read: IRCTC to begin ‘Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra’ on Ram Navami, check ticket price, itinerary)

The newly launched Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train was attacked by some miscreants in January as well, breaking a glass pane. Stones were thrown at two coaches of the train in Malda on the railroad's second day of operation, and the next day in Kishanganj.

When the Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express travelled through the Telangana district of Mahabubabad in February, vandals threw stones at the train. In January, drunken miscreants in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, attacked a train on the same route, causing damage on the windows and glass pane.

