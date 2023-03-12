Watch: Another stone pelting incident caught at Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express train

In the late hours of Saturday in West Bengal's Farakka area, stones were thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train. The incident occurred just a month after some miscreants threw stones at the same train.

This is the second time in more than a month that a Vande Bharat train has been attacked with stones. The high-speed train's windows were damaged when it was attacked on Saturday night.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated.” says Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Farakka last evening; visuals from Howrah station



This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate it: Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/vUofDaTOgh — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

The newly launched Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train was attacked by some miscreants in January as well, breaking a glass pane. Stones were thrown at two coaches of the train in Malda on the railroad's second day of operation, and the next day in Kishanganj.

When the Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express travelled through the Telangana district of Mahabubabad in February, vandals threw stones at the train. In January, drunken miscreants in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, attacked a train on the same route, causing damage on the windows and glass pane.