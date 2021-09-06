WATCH: Another massive landslide hits Himachal Pradesh, blocks NH5 near Shimla

Rainfall in numerous northern Indian states has the potential to produce disastrous landslides in the hill region. On September 6, 2021, a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Rampur subdivision in Shimla district, resulting in the blockage of National Highway-5, according to a video posted online on Twitter by ANI.

The incident occurred near Shimla's Jeori area. Fortunately, there are no casualties or property damage reported yet. ANI's tweet read, "NH-5 blocked due to a landslide near Shimla's Jeori area. No human or property loss reported yet. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur and a police team to assess the situation."

According to ANI, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3) was closed on August 28 due to mudslides between Aut and Pandoh in the Mandi district.

During the Rainy season, the state has seen spells of significant monsoon. Landslides have also resulted as a result of the intense downpour in recent days.

To tackle the situation, the district administration has summoned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rampur and a police unit.