Watch: All-women crew run Rajya Rani Express train from Bengaluru to Mysuru, netizens couldn’t stop praising

On March 1st a history was created as the Rajya Rani Express train from Bengaluru to Mysuru was run by an all-women crew.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the news on Twitter and posted a video.

The minister shared the video with a caption-"Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all-women crew today.

Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation."

Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all women crew today. Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation. pic.twitter.com/TLPF8PHfma — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2020

Since then, the 48-second clip has gone viral on social media and has garnered more than 80k views. It has also gained many appreciating comments. "We definitely are progressing", wrote one user.

Here's how people reacted to the video...

