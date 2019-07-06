Watch: After bail in defamation case, Rahul Gandhi enjoys a dosa treat in Patna

Rahul Gandhi life's post his reisignation from Congress president post is appearing to be a bit less hectic and more like a common man. The Congress leader, who was granted bail by a Patna court in a defamation case against him on Saturday, was later spotted enjoying having a dosa treat at a local restaurant in the city.

The Gandhi scion was granted bail on Saturday after he appeared before a court in a defamation case filed by BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, days after a Mumbai court held that the Congress leader would face trial for alleged slander against the RSS.

In a video tweeted by Congress National spokesperson and AICC in-charge in Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil, Rahul Gandhi was seen having a dosa treat at Maurya Lok Place along with other party leaders. Rahul, who recently resigned from party's top job seems to be enjoying his new less like a VVIP life since he was seen enjoying food like common people on a local shop.

Earlier on Wednesday, the day when Rahul Gandhi tweeted his resignation from Congress party president post, he was seen enjoying watching a movie in a Delhi multiplex and without his security cover.

Rahul Gandhi was spotted in a Delhi cinema hall watching Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Article 15. He was seen enjoying popcorn while talking to a person seated next to him. Reports say people did not witness any VVIP signs as Rahul Gandhi was seated along with other people in the cinema hall, watching the movie.

Meanwhile, Gandhi after he was granted bail in another defamation case, alleged that he was being targeted for raising his voice against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP-RSS combine, and vowed to continue his fight.