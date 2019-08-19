A crocodile came out of a flooded river and crawled into a house at a village in Gujarat, causing panic among local residents.

The incident is from Etola village, Vadodara, where forest officials caught the 10.5-foot long crocodile and release it back into the Dhadhar river.

According to Locals, the huge reptile entered the house of the villager on Sunday night, creating panic among residents of the village.

Watch: 10.5ft crocodile enters Gujarat village, captured by forest officials https://t.co/FiPc0nlFzQ pic.twitter.com/L4dQdHKOCZ — DNA (@dna) August 19, 2019

Forest officials came to the village late night and caught the crocodile. During the rescue operation, it attacked the forest officials. It took them long to put the reptile in the cage.

Apparently, the crocodile came out of the river after its water level increased following heavy rains and found its way into the nearby village.

Last month, Crocodiles were spotted in the residential area of Vadodara in broad daylight after heavy rainfall.