Watch | 10 videos of destruction in several cities due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall has pounded several states, triggering landslides, and damaging houses. Here are some videos of destruction that happened due to rainfall in different places.

Many areas of the nation, notably Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana continued to experience heavy rain. As the state continued to experience heavy rain, IMD issued red alerts for a number of Himachal Pradesh districts and orange alerts for three districts for the ensuing 48 hours.

IMD has also sent out alerts for the state's flash floods and landslides. An orange alert has been issued in Punjab, North Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand. IMD has issued yellow alerts in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Heavy rainfall has caused a lot of destruction in several cities, take a look here:

