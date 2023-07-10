Headlines

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

Homebusiness

business

Watch | 10 videos of destruction in several cities due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall has pounded several states, triggering landslides, and damaging houses. Here are some videos of destruction that happened due to rainfall in different places.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many areas of the nation, notably Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana continued to experience heavy rain. As the state continued to experience heavy rain, IMD issued red alerts for a number of Himachal Pradesh districts and orange alerts for three districts for the ensuing 48 hours. 

IMD has also sent out alerts for the state's flash floods and landslides. An orange alert has been issued in Punjab, North Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand. IMD has issued yellow alerts in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. 

Heavy rainfall has caused a lot of destruction in several cities, take a look here:

 

 