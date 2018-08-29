Was the internet justified in poking fun at Tripura CM Biplab Deb over duck comment?

A day after people poked fun at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb after he said that ducks were good for the environment as they increased oxygen levels in water bodies, a prominent scientist has backed the Tripura CM saying that he was absolutely right.

A Debbarma, a scientst at Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education told news agency ANI that duck-fish farming was integrated farming. "The duck's excreta helps fish grow. Ducks are natural aerators that help increase the oxygen levels of water. This has been proven through studies," he said.

The Tripura CM, while addressing an inaugural event of a traditional boat race at Rudrasagar on Tuesday, said: “When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the waterbody. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way.”

However, while he is right on this occasion, he has been known to make gaffes.

The Tripura chief minister claimed that ancient Indians had access to the internet and artificial satellites in the age of the Mahabharata. He claimed Gautam Buddha walked over the sea to Japan and former Miss World Diana Hayden was unworthy of being a beauty pageant winner.

He had suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed by starting various projects under the animal resource sector with bank loans, under the Prime Minister's Mudra scheme.

"The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a govt job and wastes the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakhs," said Deb.

He also batted for keeping cows in every household saying: “Every household should have a cow. Milk costs Rs 50 per litre. Keep a cow a home. A graduate spends 10 years looking for a job. If they kept a cow for 10 years, they’d have Rs 10 lakh in the bank.”