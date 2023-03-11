Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Was sexually abused, beaten by father as child': DCW chief Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims that when she was a child, her father sexually assaulted her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 07:03 PM IST

'Was sexually abused, beaten by father as child': DCW chief Swati Maliwal
'Was sexually abused, beaten by father as child': DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Following the reporting of the Holi incident involving the molestation of a Japanese girl, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, made a sensational claim on Saturday. Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), described how her father sexually assaulted her as a child in a statement on Saturday.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims that when she was a child, her father sexually assaulted her. Swati disclosed, "When I was a child, my father sexually abused me. I used to hide under the bed when he would beat me up." Swati's claims come after she reported that the DCW had informed the Delhi Police to look into the videos and apprehend those responsible after becoming aware of viral videos depicting harassment during Holi.

She continued, "When he used to come over to beat me, he used to hold my hair and smash my head hard against the wall, which caused it to hurt." According to her, only someone who has experienced numerous brutalities can truly comprehend the suffering of others. They can only shake the system once a fire of that nature awakens inside them at that point.

She revealed that the incident occurred when she was very young. "I stayed with my father until I finished fourth grade and this frequently occurred prior to that," said DCW chief. 

Who is Swati Maliwal?

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women is Swati Maliwal (DCW). For the third consecutive time, Swati was assigned the position of DCW in 2021. The decision to extend the current Delhi Commission for Women team's term was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Since 2015, Swati has led the Delhi Commission for Women without interruption.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.