'Was sexually abused, beaten by father as child': DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Following the reporting of the Holi incident involving the molestation of a Japanese girl, Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, made a sensational claim on Saturday. Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), described how her father sexually assaulted her as a child in a statement on Saturday.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims that when she was a child, her father sexually assaulted her. Swati disclosed, "When I was a child, my father sexually abused me. I used to hide under the bed when he would beat me up." Swati's claims come after she reported that the DCW had informed the Delhi Police to look into the videos and apprehend those responsible after becoming aware of viral videos depicting harassment during Holi.

She continued, "When he used to come over to beat me, he used to hold my hair and smash my head hard against the wall, which caused it to hurt." According to her, only someone who has experienced numerous brutalities can truly comprehend the suffering of others. They can only shake the system once a fire of that nature awakens inside them at that point.

She revealed that the incident occurred when she was very young. "I stayed with my father until I finished fourth grade and this frequently occurred prior to that," said DCW chief.

Who is Swati Maliwal?

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women is Swati Maliwal (DCW). For the third consecutive time, Swati was assigned the position of DCW in 2021. The decision to extend the current Delhi Commission for Women team's term was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Since 2015, Swati has led the Delhi Commission for Women without interruption.

(With inputs from PTI)