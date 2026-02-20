FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Was RSS chief targeted? Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones at Hardoi in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here

A Vande Bharat Express carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was hit by stones near Kauda village while heading to Delhi, cracking a window but causing no injuries.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

Was RSS chief targeted? Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones at Hardoi in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here
A Vande Bharat Express carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was hit by stones near Kauda village on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. The incident occurred around 3:20 pm while the train was en route to Delhi.

Railway authorities stated that one of the coach windows developed cracks after being struck. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the episode. The matter was reported to local police, who initiated a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Circle Officer (City) Ankit Mishra said preliminary findings indicate that a group of children, reportedly between eight and thirteen years old, were playing cricket near the railway tracks at the time. It is suspected that stones may have been thrown toward the moving train during the game. Police have said appropriate legal steps are being taken following the inquiry.

Political Meetings Spark Speculation

The incident comes amid heightened political activity in Uttar Pradesh. A day earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Mohan Bhagwat. On Thursday morning, both Deputy Chief Ministers also held separate meetings with the RSS leader.

According to sources, Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Bhagwat at the RSS centre in Nirala Nagar, followed by Brajesh Pathak. The back-to-back interactions have fueled political chatter in the state.

Observers have offered differing interpretations of the meetings. Some see them as a gesture underscoring the importance of the state’s senior leadership within the party structure. Others suggest that Bhagwat may have sought updates on governance and provided guidance ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.

Elections on the Horizon

With assembly elections scheduled for early next year, political developments in Uttar Pradesh are under close scrutiny. Meetings involving top leaders and the RSS often attract attention and speculation, given the state’s significance in national politics.

Authorities continue to investigate the train incident while political discussions surrounding the high-profile meetings persist.

