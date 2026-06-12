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Was RSS chief targeted? Swarn Shatabdi Express pelted with stones at Firozabad in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was unharmed after stones were allegedly thrown at the Swarn Shatabdi Express near Firozabad, damaging a coach window.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 09:49 AM IST

Was RSS chief targeted? Swarn Shatabdi Express pelted with stones at Firozabad in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here
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The window glass of a coach on the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was damaged after unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the moving train on Thursday evening.

Bhagwat was unharmed in the incident, and the train resumed its journey after a brief halt at Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, officials said.

Stone Hits Moving Train Near Firozabad

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred around 7.20 pm when Train No. 12003, the Swarn Shatabdi Express, was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi. The train had crossed Makkhanpur station without stopping when a stone struck the window of the E-1 coach.

The impact damaged the glass pane of the coach, prompting railway authorities to halt the train at the outer signal of Tundla Junction for inspection.

Mohan Bhagwat Unharmed

GRP Inspector Sher Singh said RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat was travelling in the same coach where the stone struck.

"Bhagwat was seated on the opposite side of the coach and remained completely safe. No passenger was injured in the incident," Singh said.

After officials inspected the damage, the train resumed its journey towards Delhi at approximately 7.41 pm.

Senior Officials Reach Spot

Following the incident, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Agra Zone, S.K. Bhagat, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Agra Range, Shailesh Pandey, visited the site in Firozabad.

Bhagat said police had launched a search operation to identify and arrest those responsible.

"No one was injured, and only the outer glass pane of the First AC coach was damaged," he said.

One Person Detained, Investigation Underway

Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Langhe said one person had been taken into custody for questioning, and an investigation was underway.

"The incident occurred around 7.15 pm when the train was passing through an area near the Rasoolpur and Dakshin police station limits. We received information that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling on the train," Langhe said.

Police teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance units, have been deployed to identify others who may have been involved.

CCTV Footage Being Examined

SP City Ravi Shankar Prasad reached the spot near Pemeshwar Gate along the railway track after the incident. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and collecting evidence.

According to police, an unidentified person threw a stone at the moving train, damaging a window. GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel immediately responded and ensured the train continued safely towards its destination.

A formal case is being registered based on a complaint related to the incident.

Stretch Known for Stone-Pelting Incidents

Officials noted that the railway stretch passing through Firozabad has witnessed several incidents of stone-pelting in the past.

SSP Langhe said police would review previous cases and strengthen security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"We will take into account both past incidents and this latest case and put in place effective measures to curb such activities," he said.

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