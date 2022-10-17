'Was pressured to quit AAP, offered Delhi CM post': Manish Sisodia after 9-hour CBI grilling; agency refutes charge

Manish Sisodia coming out from CBI headquarters after questioning in the excise policy case

After being grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation for over nine hours in the Delhi excise policy case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was pressured to leave Aam Aadmi Party and was offered Delhi CM's post.

"BJP says there is a Rs 10,000 crore excise scam. I found at CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi," Sisodia told reporters after the questioning.

He alleged that he was pressurised to quit AAP. "Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," he said.

However, the central probe agency refuted Sisodia's claim and said that his questioning was done in a "professional and legal manner".

"Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Shri Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning in CBI, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations. CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law," the CBI said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia dubbed the case lodged against him by the CBI as “fake” and claimed that his questioning was taking place as the BJP was “scared” of the AAP’s “popularity” in poll-bound Gujarat.

Sisodia made the remarks ahead of his questioning by the central agency here in the case. The deputy CM asked AAP volunteers to feel proud if he goes to jail, saying he was a follower of Shahid Bhagat Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal campaigning in Gujarat said that Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from electioneering in the western state. "The results of Gujarat (polls) will be out on December 8. They will keep Manish Sisodia in jail till then so that he can not go to Gujarat for campaigning," Kejriwal said.

The BJP slammed AAP, saying it was "insulting" freedom fighters by comparing them with Kejriwal government ministers facing corruption charges.

Earlier in a series of tweets, Sisodia said, "A completely fake case has been prepared against me. Nothing was found in the raid at my residence, search of my bank lockers and inquiries made at my village. It is totally a fake case."

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is one of the main accused in the FIR registered in the matter by the CBI. Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake".

"Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that's why he is being arrested, but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujarat, saying campaigning in the state will not stop even after he goes to jail.

Every person in Gujarat has awakened now and everyone there is campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs and electricity, Sisodia said, adding the upcoming polls in Gujarat will be a "movement".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the AAP was formed with a pledge to fight corruption but it turned out to be the "biggest corrupt party".

"AAP is the biggest gimmick party. It was formed to fight corruption and its leaders turned out to be be the most corrupt," Patra charged.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Today they are taking out a procession, tomorrow people will teach them a lesson."

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says they are like Bhagat Singh. This is not only an insult to Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh but also to all those freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the Independence of the country," Tiwari said.

Several AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, who were protesting outside CBI office were detained by the police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, officials said.