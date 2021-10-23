Was offered Rs 300 crore bribe to clear files of 'Ambani' and 'RSS-linked man', claims ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that he was offered a bribe to clear files but did not fall for it. He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his decision. According to Satya Pal Malik he was offered Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared two files belonging to 'Ambani' and an 'RSS-affiliated man'.

A video of his speech has gone viral where he says, "After going to Kashmir, two files came to me (for clearance), one belonging to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led (PDP-BJP coalition) government and claimed to be very close to the Prime Minister."

Satya Pal Malik was appointed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 21, 2018. He was later transferred to Goa in October 2019. Malik is currently the Governor of Meghalaya and has been supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country.

Malik said that he had cancelled both the deals. "The secretaries told me you can get Rs 150 crore each for clearing the files," he said in the video. However, it was not clear what files he was talking about.

He further states, "As a precaution, I took time from the prime minister and briefed him about the two files and the scandal as the people involved were taking his name. I straight away told him (PM) that I am ready to leave the post but if I stay back, I am not going to clear the files."

Satya Pal Malik claimed and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that there is no need to compromise on corruption. Malik also alleged that Kashmir is the most corrupt place in the country.