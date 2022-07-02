Maharashtra political crisis: Was offered to join rebel MLAs in Guwahati, says Sanjay Raut

Headlines

Delhi-Noida-Agra rapid rail to have Noida International Airport, travel time to be 1 hours, top speed is...

Son of this millionaire politician, who lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, now has vegetable startup worth…

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-Noida-Agra rapid rail to have Noida International Airport, travel time to be 1 hours, top speed is...

Son of this millionaire politician, who lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, now has vegetable startup worth…

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

10 benefits of exercise for men

10 glamorous pics of Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann

10 Top largest forests in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra political crisis: Was offered to join rebel MLAs in Guwahati, says Sanjay Raut

The Sena MP also stated that "When the truth is on your side, why fear?"

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hours after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said, "I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there". 

The Sena MP also stated that "When the truth is on your side, why fear?"

Raut on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement in an alleged money laundering case, and left after more than ten hours. The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters that he would appear before the central agency again if summoned.

Raut reached the ED office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.30 in the morning, and left around 10 at night.

"I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," the Rajya Sabha member said, speaking to the media outside.

Earlier, Raut on Monday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate's summons issued to him as a "conspiracy" and said even if he is killed, he will not resort to the Guwahati route taken by rebel MLAs from Maharashtra.

"I just got to know that the ED has sent me a notice. Major developments are taking place in Maharashtra. We all are Shiv Sainiks of (Sena founder) Balasaheb. This is a conspiracy. Even if I am beheaded, I will not take the Guwahati route," Raut said in a tweet in Marathi and tagged BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra political crisis was triggered by rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, along with several other Shiv Sena leaders, staged a coup and went to Assam, urging their party to break their alliance with Congress and NCP.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

READ| Sanjay Raut leaves ED office after 10 hrs of grilling, says 'will appear again if they call me'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the actress who married a man with Rs 28,000 crore net worth, was a supermodel, her husband is…

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE