Maharashtra political crisis: Was offered to join rebel MLAs in Guwahati, says Sanjay Raut

Hours after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said, "I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there".

The Sena MP also stated that "When the truth is on your side, why fear?"

Raut on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement in an alleged money laundering case, and left after more than ten hours. The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters that he would appear before the central agency again if summoned.

Raut reached the ED office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.30 in the morning, and left around 10 at night.

"I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," the Rajya Sabha member said, speaking to the media outside.

Earlier, Raut on Monday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate's summons issued to him as a "conspiracy" and said even if he is killed, he will not resort to the Guwahati route taken by rebel MLAs from Maharashtra.

"I just got to know that the ED has sent me a notice. Major developments are taking place in Maharashtra. We all are Shiv Sainiks of (Sena founder) Balasaheb. This is a conspiracy. Even if I am beheaded, I will not take the Guwahati route," Raut said in a tweet in Marathi and tagged BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra political crisis was triggered by rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, along with several other Shiv Sena leaders, staged a coup and went to Assam, urging their party to break their alliance with Congress and NCP.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

