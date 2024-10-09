'Was number 1 party in state in Lok Sabha polls': Congress's reminder to Maharashtra allies ahead of Assembly polls

The BJP suffered a setback in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, with its tally dwindling by almost half compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) were on a roll.

In the wake of its shock defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress, on Tuesday, reminded its Maharashtra allies that it was the number one party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh's remarks came when asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's reported comments that the Congress is found wanting in a direct fight with the BJP.

"In Maharashtra, I want to remind that in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was in the first place, and 'coalition dharma' is that we discuss issues between ourselves and not through the media," Ramesh said.

"We are in alliance in Maharashtra, it is our responsibility to strengthen the alliance. We will not say anything about our allies," he said.

The BJP suffered a setback in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, with its tally dwindling by almost half compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) were on a roll. While the BJP and Shiv Sena won nine and one seats respectively, the Congress won 13, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9, and NCP (SP) 9.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra later this year.

