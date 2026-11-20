Congress MP Imran Masood questioned why Mohammed Siraj was left out of India's playing XI against New Zealand, suggesting his religion may have influenced the decision, while the BJP accused the party of bringing communal politics into cricket.

Congress MP Imran Masood questioned the decision and suggested that Siraj's religious identity could be the reason behind his exclusion. (Credit: Twitter)

ndia's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI against New Zealand has triggered a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP. The team management went with a four-pronged pace attack but did not include the Hyderabad-born fast bowler, despite his record of performing in challenging conditions.

Congress MP Imran Masood questioned the decision and suggested that Siraj's religious identity could be the reason behind his exclusion.

"His name is Siraj -- isn't that reason enough? If he is performing and still not getting selected, what else could be the reason behind it? This alone can be the reason; there can be no other reason besides this," Masood told news agency IANS.

In a separate interaction with ANI, the Congress MP again questioned why Siraj had been left out despite his performances. "If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," he said.

BJP accuses Congress of communalising cricket

The BJP rejected Masood's allegations and accused the Congress of turning a cricket team selection into a communal issue. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised the Congress for linking Siraj's omission to his religion.

"Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote bank politics even in Cricket team selection! Congress says - 'Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim'." Bhandari also pointed out that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had been left out of the playing XI.

"Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote bank and communal politics!" he said.

Why Siraj's exclusion has raised questions

Siraj's omission has attracted attention because of his contributions to India's pace attack over the past few years. One of his most memorable performances came at The Oval in London, where he played a key role in helping India secure a 2-2 draw in a five-Test series against England.

On the final day of the series, the pacer delivered a demanding spell that underlined his ability to perform under pressure. His performance also raised expectations that he could take on a bigger role in India's pace attack as Jasprit Bumrah underwent workload management.

Recent form may have influenced team selection

Despite his reputation, Siraj was not included against New Zealand, even though conditions in Wellington appeared favourable for fast bowlers. The team management instead selected four other seamers.

One possible explanation for the decision could be Siraj's recent form. His below-par showing against Sri Lanka in the Colombo Test three months earlier may have led the management to reconsider his place in the playing XI. However, the team management's specific reasoning for leaving him out was not provided in the supplied report.