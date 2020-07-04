Was Modi's visit to hospital in Leh 'staged'? Here's why 'Liberal' Twitterati need to calm down

Days after a violent face-off between India and China near the Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley which left several jawans injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh to take stock of the situation and to check up on the injured soldiers at the General hospital in Leh.

However, after the pictures of the Prime Minister's visit surfaced on social media, many media reports questioned the state of the facility that he visited and many of the 'Liberal' Twitterati and anti-BJP trolls, who remain forever in a state of everlasting doubt when it comes to matters regarding the Centre, cast aspersions on Modi's visit to the hospital.

While many of them quite routinely said that it was a "marketing gimmick" and asked if it was really a hospital, many went on to insist that the Prime Minister's visit was a 'photoshoot' and cherrypicked details from the photos to comprehend if it was really a hospital.

BTW, Is this really a hospital or a youth hostel? I have never seen a hospital only with beds without a single medical equipment.

However, the delusional bubble burst soon after, as the Indian Army rubbished those casting doubts on the treatment of Indian soldiers injured during the Galwan Valley clashes last month as ''malicious and unsubstantiated.''

"It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel," the army stated in a statement.

"The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio-Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital," the statement further read.

The Indian Army clarified that the injured soldiers were being treated in an ''expansion capacity of 100 beds which is part of the general hospital complex”. It stated that the soldiers were kept in the make-shift ward to ensure that they were separated from the COVID-19 wards of the hospital.

Not just this, further proving that some of the famous 'liberal' Twitterati will walk the extra mile of misapprehension to antagonise the government, former military reservist and High Court lawyer Navdeep Singh pointed out from his official handle on Twitter that a similar picture of the medical facility was seen hen Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane had visited the place last month.

"Sorry to burst your bubble but I have in fact been to the Leh Hospital. This is a seminar room converted into a recuperation ward for mental well-being. And even hotel rooms are at times used for the purpose of isolation etc, would you call that fake too?" he asked.

"The injuries could be minor but soldiers are kept in a relaxed and congenial environment, away from fellow patients and troops, for recuperation and debriefing purposes, after every such incident, not only for physical purposes but mental well being and security," explained Singh.