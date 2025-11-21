FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Was Madvi Hidma Killed in fake encounter? Maoists, human rights activists allege cold-blooded murder

he killing of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma has triggered major controversy as his family, CPI(Maoist), and rights activists allege a fake encounter, while Andhra Pradesh Police insist it was a genuine operation in the Maredumilli forest.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

Was Madvi Hidma Killed in fake encounter? Maoists, human rights activists allege cold-blooded murder
CPI(Maoist) Central Committee member Madvi Hidma was killed in Andhra Pradesh. (File Image)
    Were noted Maoist rebel Madvi Hidma, his wife Raje and four others killed in a fake encounter? Were they nabbed unarmed and killed in the cold blood? After Hidma's brother and brother-in-law made this allegation separately, the Communist Party of India (Maoist) too has accused the security forces of staging a fake encounter. Hidma was killed along with his wife, Raje, alias Rajakka, and four other Maoists, on November 18, in an encounter with security forces in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh. 

    CPI (Maoist) issues statement

    In a statement issued on Thursday, the CPI(Maoist) alleged that Central Committee member and Secretary of Dandakaranya Zonal Committee, Madvi Hidma, Raje, and other "comrades" were nabbed unarmed on November 15 in Vijaywada, and the "story of an encounter in the forest of Maredumilli was concocted." SOB state committee member Shankar and others, too, were nabbed unarmed and killed in the Rampa Chaudavaram area, it added. 

    The Maoist outfit claimed that Hidma and Raje had gone to Vijaywada for treatment. This information was leaked to the police by some traitors, who were captured, tortured and killed after they refused to surrender. The claim of encounter is a blatant lie, it said. Other Maoists killed included Chaitu, Kamalu, Mallal, and Deve. 

     

    What does Andhra Pradesh police say?

    However, Andhra Pradesh’s Additional Director General (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Laddha said that the Maoist fighter was killed in an encounter that took place between 6.30 and 7 am in the Maredumilli forest. Calling him "one of the most wanted and dreaded Maoists," ADG Mahesh Chandra said Hidma had been the focus of a longstanding security operation. 

    Human rights activists reject police claims

    Rejecting it, Adivasi activist Soni Sori said, "This was not an encounter or crossfire. Hidma was murdered, plain and simple." Talking to journalists, human rights activist Degree Prasad Chouhan said that if the security forces wanted to, they could have arrested Hidma, his wife, and the other Maoists and produced them before a court of law. He added, "But they didn’t. The way Hidma was killed is also often how several innocent Adivasis get killed." 

    Who was Madvi Hidma?

    Born in Purvati village of south Sukma in Chhattisgarh in 1981, Madvi Hidma was the youngest member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was accused of being responsible for various attacks on the security forces in Chhattisgarh, including the 2013 Naxal attack in Darbha Valley. Hidma was on the National Investigation Agency's list of most wanted criminals for a long time. He had a bounty of more than Rs 1 crore at the time of his death. The last rites of Hidma and his wife were performed in his native village in the presence of hundreds of tribal men and women.

