‘Was forced to buy Rs 2 crore MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi’: Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor

While issuing a statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the current investigation, Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor said that he was ‘forced’ by a then Congress Union Minister to buy an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crores.

According to the charge sheet filed by ED in Mumbai, Kapoor informed the agency that he was forced by the then Petroleum Minister Murli Deora to buy the painting, and then Deora told the Yes Bank promoter that the sale proceeds were utilized for the treatment of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New York.

The former Yes Bank CEO also said in his statement that he was forced to make this purchase by Congress leader Deora in return for which he was promised a Padma Bhushan award, which is one of the top civilian honours in India.

"The Congress leader also promised a Padma Bhushan award and more business to Kapoor in return for the purchase of the MF Hussain painting," said the charge sheet filed by the agency, according to ANI.

According to the charge sheet, Kapoor told the ED, “He (Deora) had even made me several calls and messages also in this regard from multiple mobile numbers. In fact, I was very much reluctant to go for this deal and I had tried also to avoid this deal several times by ignoring his calls/messages and personal meetings.”

The MF Hussain painting that was purchased by Rana Kapoor costs a whopping Rs 2 crore, according to Enforcement Directorate. The painting has been attached to the ongoing investigation against Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case.

ED is investigating a money laundering case against Rana Kapoor and his family members. A case has also been registered against Rana Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar’s Avanta company.

The ED has alleged that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was paid to Kapoor for facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore loans from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar’s company.

(With inputs from agencies)

