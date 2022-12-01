Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Was followed to my hotel...': Korean YouTuber narrates Mumbai molestation ordeal

After the incident's footage became viral on social media, the two offenders were detained by Mumbai police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 08:13 PM IST

'Was followed to my hotel...': Korean YouTuber narrates Mumbai molestation ordeal
'Was followed to my hotel...': Korean YouTuber narrates Mumbai molestation ordeal | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

An shameful incident event occurred in Mumbai on Tuesday night when a South Korean YouTube vlogger was harassed while she was streaming live. After the incident's footage became viral on social media, the two offenders were detained by Mumbai police. Hyojeong Park described the whole scenario and recalled the horrifying episode.

According to India Today, the incident occurred at nearly 11.50 p.m. as Park was making her way to her hotel in Khar, a neighbourhood of Mumbai. According to a Korean vlogger, the accused first shouted "I love you," but she didn't answer. The accused then came over and held her hands forcefully. The accused attempted to kiss Hyojeong on the cheeks despite her objections and wrapped his hand around her.

The victim further said that when she declined the accused's request for her phone number, he followed her regardless. The two defendants also offered to drop her off, but she declined and stated that her hotel was close by.

Park claimed that a viewer who was watching the live video from a nearby location stepped in to intervene and save her. Hyojeong Park praised the Mumbai police for their quick response to the harassment. Mumbai police opened an investigation after the incident's viral video and charged the two suspects appropriately. Park noted that this might happen anywhere and called the incident an unfortunate event. She also mentioned that she intended to stay longer in India.

READ | 'I still love India': Korean YouTuber, molested on Mumbai street, is impressed by the police action

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.