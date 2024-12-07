Here's what newly elected Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, revealed about his deputies - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his deputy and former state CM Eknath Shinde was not upset over the post offered to him and that the government's formation was inordinately delayed.

In an interview with CNN-News 18, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister said that while Shinde is emotional in nature, his other deputy Ajit Pawar is a practical one.

“Shinde ji is emotional in nature. Ajit dada does practical politics. I have connected with both," Devendra Fadnavis said, adding that the Mahayuti alliance worked very hard in the last 2.5 years.

“There was no inordinate delay in the formation of government…I don’t think Shinde ji was angry on any issue. There was one faction that wanted Shinde ji to become the coordination committee chairman. There was no anger. During our meeting in Delhi, he had conceded that as the BJP has more MLAs, the CM should be from the party," said the Maharashtra CM.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, i.e., December 5, along with his deputies - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, there were speculations doing rounds in the political landscape of Maharashtra that Shinde was "upset" over the deputy post offered to him, for he had served as the Chief Minister in the previous Mahayuti government.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said that Shinde did not want to join the new Maharashtra government and instead wanted to focus on building his party.

However, he relented due to the demands of his party leaders, Samant continued.