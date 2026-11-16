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Was 'Bharat Summit' in Hyderabad meeting of anti-India forces? THIS is what BJP has said about Rahul Gandhi

BJP called the Hyderabad Bharat Summit an Anti-India Summit and accused Rahul Gandhi of giving a platform to anti-India forces and using public money to defame India.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

Was 'Bharat Summit' in Hyderabad meeting of anti-India forces? THIS is what BJP has said about Rahul Gandhi
BJP: Rahul gave platform to anti-India forces at Hyderabad Summit.
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BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad. He said the summit gave a platform to anti-India forces.

What the BJP said in Delhi

On November 16, 2026, Gaurav Bhatia gave a speech during a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. He claimed that the November 14 Bharat Summit ought to be referred to as an Anti-India Summit. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi is constantly attempting to bring instability, confusion, and defamation to India. He claimed that Gandhi does this on almost every platform.

Giacomo Filibeck, secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, who attended the summit, was mentioned by Bhatia. According to him, Filibeck used an Indian forum to promote the phrase "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod."Gandhi, he claimed, did not stop him. Gandhi was observed grinning and clapping instead. When a foreigner discussed India's democracy, Bhatia questioned how the Leader of the Opposition could chuckle.

Questions on money and speakers

Bhatia questioned how much public money was spent on the summit, claiming the Telangana government website said it was organised using public funds. He asked Gandhi to clarify if he supports Filibeck's remarks and said India's voters, not any foreigner, will decide who forms the government. He also advised Gandhi to visit Indian villages and cities instead of travelling to Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, the US and the UK.

Also read: Who was Latief Bhat? Lashkar terrorist responsible for attack on CRPF camp, killed in Kulgam encounter

Strong words against Rahul Gandhi

Bhatia called Gandhi anarchic, immature and anti-national. He said Gandhi is frustrated after losing 99 elections and is linked to anti-India forces. He also said Gandhi's Parliament attendance was low and he took part in only 8 debates. He claimed Congress will become extinct like dinosaurs.

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