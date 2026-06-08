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Was an India-linked vessel attacked near the Strait of Hormuz? Shipping Ministry breaks silence

Reports of an alleged attack on a vessel carrying Indian seafarers near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz have sparked concern. The Shipping Ministry has finally come forward and issued a statement clarifying the situation and outlining the latest developments.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Was an India-linked vessel attacked near the Strait of Hormuz? Shipping Ministry breaks silence
The Shipping Ministry clears the air on reports of attack on Indian vessel in Hormuz. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from X video)
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A fire broke out aboard the vessel near the Omani coast on Monday afternoon, carrying 24 Indian seafarers. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed a fire incident aboard MT Marivex in the South of the Strait of Hormuz, with all Indian seafarers reported safe. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, the Director in the Shipping Division, Opesh Kumar Sharma, said that the fire was reported at around 1:30 pm today. ''This is the preliminary information which we have received. Based on this, as per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe,'' he said.

 

He also said that the MoPSW is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure the safety of the seafarers.

 

''We are in touch with the owners, and we are trying to ascertain the facts. We are also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and our mission in Oman,'' he added.

 

Confirming whether the ship was hit by a projectile, he further said, ''So whether the ship was hit by a projectile or not, presently we are trying to get absolute information. As you are aware, the fire incident was at 1:30 today. The vessel was out of the Strait of Hormuz and well clear of the South.''

 

Earlier, Earlier, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) shared a post on X and wrote, ''Indian Navy in Harmouz 24 Indian Seafarers seeking urgent assistance at 2057.07N 059 degree 0813 off coast Oman onboard,'' tagging MEA, Dr Jaishankar, Shipping Ministry and Indian Navy.

 

 

Over 3,500 Indian seafarers brought home safely so far

 

Sharma also informed that the DG Shipping control room is actively assisting seafarers and their families, and has handled more than 12,000 calls and 26,800 emails since it began operations.

 

''In the last 96 hours, a total of 390 calls and 968 emails have been received from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders,'' Sharma said.

 

He added that all Indian ports are functioning smoothly and there are no reports of congestion.

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