Was Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur arrested in Amritsar? NRI tried to flee to London, intercepted

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

As Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh remain absconding for over a month, the Punjab police and intelligence authorities are tightening their grip on his family members, with several media reports claiming that his wife Kirandeep Kaur was arrested.

Apritpal Singh’s NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur was reportedly trying to flee the country and take a flight to the United Kingdom, where she was settled before her marriage. However, her plans to flee to London were intercepted by the authorities at the Amritsar airport.

Kirandeep Kaur, who is a citizen of the UK, was at the Amritsar airport where she was set to board a flight to London. Kaur was later stopped by the police and the airport authorities after they realized she was Amritpal Singh’s wife and was taken in for questioning.

There were reports that Kirandeep Kaur, a UK national, was arrested by the Punjab Police as her husband remains absconding. Claims said that she was detained by the authorities, and was escorted out of the airport immediately.

However, Kirandeep Kaur was neither arrested nor detained. Amritpal Singh’s wife was simply stopped from boarding the London flight, escorted out of the airport, and questioned by the police for over two hours, while the details of the questioning have not been revealed.

As quoted by NDTV, the Punjab Police sources said, “Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet. She is being questioned by the Immigration department.” Kirandeep Kaur was released after questioning and went to her home on the outskirts of Amritsar.

Reports claimed that Kirandeep Kaur was trying to hide her identity, but authorities said that she walked into the airport with no attempts to hide, and it was only discovered that she was Amritpal Singh’s wife after she had checked in her luggage.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh remains absconding for over a month, with thousands of Punjab police personnel deployed in the manhunt against him. It was earlier reported that Amritpal will surrender in the Golden Temple, but the reports were soon rubbished.

