PM Modi warned that cyberattacks could weaken India's economy while inaugurating RBI's new data centre in Odisha. Here's what he said about banking security.

'Wars not fought with weapons alone': PM Modi warns of cyber threats to India's banking system, explains why (Representative image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that cyberattacks targeting India's banking system could pose a serious threat to the country's economic security, stressing the need for constant vigilance as India emerges as a stronger economic power.

Inaugurating the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, PM Modi said modern warfare was no longer limited to conventional weapons and that hostile forces could also attempt to weaken a nation by targeting its economy.

"Nowadays, wars are not fought with weapons alone. A nation can also be weakened by attacking its economy. And as India grows economically stronger, we must protect our banking system from cyber looters and cyber terrorists," the Prime Minister said.

What did PM Modi say about cyber threats to India's banking system?

Highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity, PM Modi said India needed modern infrastructure and skilled professionals to counter emerging digital threats. He emphasised that the country's banking priorities were evolving, with greater attention now being placed on efficiency, reliability and security.

"The past decade was about taking banking to those who were deprived of it; the coming decade is about making banking more efficient and more reliable," he said.

The Prime Minister said the new RBI facilities would play a crucial role in strengthening India's digital banking infrastructure and preparing professionals to address increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new data centre would house critical RBI systems, including the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) payment infrastructure. The cybersecurity institute will focus on developing expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

PM Modi targets Congress over 'Phone Banking'

During his address, PM Modi also criticised the previous Congress-led government, alleging that influential individuals had secured large bank loans through political connections before 2014.

"Before 2014, an entirely different era of 'phone banking' prevailed. In Delhi, certain favoured individuals close to the Congress and those with influential connections were granted bank loans worth thousands of crores of rupees simply over phone calls," he alleged.

He claimed that such practices had contributed to the banking sector's non-performing assets (NPAs), while ordinary citizens struggled to access formal credit.

Contrasting the earlier system with the expansion of digital banking, Modi said nearly 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts had been opened, helping extend banking services to previously underserved sections of society.

PM Modi highlights digital banking, Financial inclusion

The Prime Minister also highlighted government initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma, saying they had expanded access to formal loans for small entrepreneurs, street vendors and traditional artisans.

According to Modi, 13 crore people had become first-time entrepreneurs under the MUDRA scheme, while self-help groups representing 10 crore rural women had received financial assistance.

He also cited the expansion of social security schemes, including the Atal Pension Yojana, which he said covered nine crore people.

Calling Odisha an important part of India's economic transformation, Modi said the state could emerge as a hub for semiconductors, electronics, data centres and advanced computing.

"Odisha, from mines to microchips, is going to write a new future," he said.

The Prime Minister added that strengthening digital infrastructure and cybersecurity would be essential to ensuring India's banking system remained secure, efficient and accessible as the economy continued to grow.

(With inputs from ANI)