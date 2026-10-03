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Warring links his exit as Punjab Congress chief to Sachin Pilot, says he felt like removing 'Raja'

Raja Warring stepped down as Punjab Congress chief, saying “Channi Sahib has won” and indicating that Sachin Pilot might have wanted him ousted.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 09:19 AM IST

Warring links his exit as Punjab Congress chief to Sachin Pilot, says he felt like removing 'Raja'
Raja Warring/ Image source - ANI
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Internal rift in Punjab Congress surfaced again after outgoing state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed his exit from the post as a win for former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, and hinted that newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge Sachin Pilot might have wanted him out.

"Channi Sahib has won," Warring said after formally stepping down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He, however, claimed that no one had asked him to resign and that he gave up the post voluntarily after reviewing the internal situation in the party.

“Nobody asked me to resign. I had realised what the situation was, and when I felt that the situation had come to a head, I voluntarily gave my resignation," Warring said.

He added that after deciding to quit, he had even updated his social media handles to identify himself as the “former PCC president”.

Pilot wanted him removed from Punjab Congress chief's post

Warring said he had learnt that Pilot wanted him removed from the state Congress chief’s post.

“Maybe Sachin Pilot felt that it was not appropriate for me to continue as PCC president. Channi Sahib has won," he said.

Warring, who led the Punjab Congress for over four years, said he had been regularly sharing his feedback with the party high command during his tenure.

He indicated that Pilot may have later shared his own assessment with the leadership.

“I have given my feedback to the party leadership for the last four and a half years, and Pilot may have given some new feedback to the party," Warring said, adding that it was learnt that Pilot wanted him to be removed.

His resignation came against the backdrop of prolonged infighting in the Punjab Congress, with Channi and some other leaders having demanded his removal.

The change in leadership also comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for early next year, making the organisational reshuffle in the state unit significant.

Warring recalls his meeting with Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Warring met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to formally submit his resignation.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said Gandhi treated him with affection and enquired about the political scenario in Punjab, including developments around the state government.

“A lot of personal and family matters were discussed with Rahul Gandhi, along with Punjab politics, and the discussions were positive," Warring said.

He said he apprised Gandhi of the challenges before the Congress in Punjab, along with the party’s strengths and the areas that need work to overcome those challenges.

Warring also expressed gratitude to Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to head the state Congress in what he described as tough circumstances.

He said he had assured Gandhi of his readiness to serve the party whenever called upon.

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