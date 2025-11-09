FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

'Warned months ago’: ATC flagged technical gaps months before Delhi airport glitch

The crash this week occurred in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), the digital backbone of air traffic management in India.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 07:40 AM IST

date 2025-11-09
    According to a group of air traffic controllers, the recent system failure at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday might not have been totally unexpected. According to the group, authorities at Delhi airport were alerted to these vulnerabilities months ago.

    The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was notified in July by the ATC Guild of India, a group that represents air traffic controllers, that the current automation systems were out of date and urgently needed to be upgraded, according to NDTV report.

    They claimed, however, that their recommendations were ignored.

     Following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives, the guild said they also wrote to MPs on July 8. They emphasised that "it is essential that the automation systems used in air navigation services are reviewed and upgraded periodically," according to the publication.

     They stated that the system ought to be updated to meet international standards.

    What did the air traffic controllers say?

    According to the report, the ATC Guild of India also highlighted the advanced infrastructure used by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Europe's Eurocontrol, which use threat detection, artificial intelligence, and real-time data sharing to improve aviation safety.

    Flight delays at the Delhi airport were reported on Friday due to a technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) utilized by air traffic management.

    A technical problem with the AMSS, which gives the air traffic controllers the flight plans, caused more than 800 flights to be delayed and several to be cancelled.

    AAI said it has addressed the "technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which caused delays in processing flight plan messages".

    The Civil Aviation Secretary, the AAI Chairman, the AAI Member ANS, and other authorities convened a review meeting as soon as the problem was discovered on November 6 and issued the required instructions to resolve it, according to the post.

