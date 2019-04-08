Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidate list for LS Poll 2019, past results, all updates

Warangal is one of the 17 LS constituencies in Telangana, the voting for which will held on April 11. Counting is on May 23. It’s a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Caste and consists of the following assembly segments Station Ghanpur (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhannapet (SC) and Bhupalapalli.

In 2014, TRS, which had managed to get statehood for Telangana, made big gains. TRS’ Kadiyam Srihari won with a seat by a margin of 3,92,574 votes. Kadiyam Srihari bagged 6,61,639 votes against Congress’ Rajaiah Siricilla who got 2,69,065 votes.

However, Kadiyam Srihari resigned to join the state cabinet and in the bypoll TRS’ Pansuri Dayakar emerged victorious with a margin of 4,59,088 votes.

While Pasunoori Dayakar bagged 6,15,403 votes, Congress leader Sarvey Sathyanarayana got 1,56,315 votes.

In 2009, Congress ‘ Rajaih Siricilla won with 3,96, 568 votes, 1,24,661 more than TRS’ Ramagalla Parameshwar.

While Congress has fielded Dommati Samaiah, TRS has named Pasunuri Dayakar and BJP has picked Chinta Sambamurthy.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.