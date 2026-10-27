War zones or pedestrians? 524 killed on Delhi roads in accidents! How and why? Know here

524 pedestrians killed in Delhi till Oct 15 in 519 fatal crashes, with unknown vehicles causing 262 deaths, followed by private cars 69 and two-wheelers 56, traffic police data shows.

Delhi's roads are hazardous for pedestrians, with over 500 deaths in 2026. Specifically, 524 pedestrians lost their lives in road accidents by October 15, and 519 fatal crashes were recorded during this time, according to Delhi Traffic Police data.

Unknown vehicles caused most deaths

Data indicates that unknown vehicles caused the most pedestrian deaths, with 262 fatalities resulting from vehicles that fled the scene. Private cars were responsible for 69 deaths, and motorcycles and scooters accounted for 56. Additionally, heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, contributed to 82 crashes, resulting in 41 pedestrian deaths and 46 injuries in non-fatal incidents.

DTC buses caused 14 fatal crashes, killing 14 pedestrians, up from 9 deaths last year, and injured 35 people in 29 accidents. Other state buses caused 5 fatal crashes with 7 deaths, and cluster buses caused 3 deaths. Taxis and autos were involved in 14 fatal accidents, while e-rickshaws killed 15 pedestrians. A police vehicle and a bicycle each caused one death.

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Non-fatal crashes and police action

The capital experienced 1,322 non-fatal pedestrian road accidents, leading to 1,518 injuries. Unknown vehicles were linked to 429 accidents with 466 injuries, motorcycles caused 428 injuries in 375 accidents, and private cars resulted in 324 injuries in 271 accidents. A senior police officer noted that the traffic police operate a dedicated road crash cell to analyse data for preventive measures.

The data analysis identifies accident-prone areas, marking stretches with 5 to 10 fatal accidents annually as hotspots for further study by road safety agencies. Implementation of recommendations follows. The prevalence of unknown vehicles in hit-and-run cases poses significant identification challenges.