War veteran, tech advocate: All you need to know about new Army Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is set to be the new Army chief, becoming the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to hold the post. So far, the top job has been occupied by Infantry, Armoured and Artillery officers. According to sources, Lt Gen Pande was the senior most among contenders to take over from Gen Naravane, who is set to retire by this month-end. Lt Gen Pande presently serves as the vice-chief of the Army since February 2022. However, no decision has yet been taken as to who will be the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The post has been lying vacant since General Bipin Rawat died in a chopper crash in December last year.

Lt Gen Pande has been the Eastern Army Commander and a prime proponent of greater integration of technology along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He is expected to bring with him both operational and logistics experience.

Lt Gen Pande, a National Defence Academy graduate, joined the Corps of Engineers in 1982. During Operation Parakram, he commanded an engineer regiment in Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control in J&K. The 2001-02 Operation Parakram followed the Parliament attack and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

According to sources, Lt Gen Pande has also commanded an infantry brigade along the LoC, a mountain division in Ladakh sector, and a corps in the Northeast during his 39-year illustrious military career. He has served in both conventional and counter-insurgency operations in all types of terrain. Before leading the Eastern Command, he was the commander-in-chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Lt Gen Pande has also served as chief engineer in the United Nations mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea. For his distinguished service, he has been conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.